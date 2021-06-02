UrduPoint.com
England's EURO 2020 Squad Revealed

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

ANKARA, 2 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :- England's football team manager Gareth Southgate on Wednesday announced his 26-man squad for the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is not part of the squad due to injury.

England will compete with Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in Group D of EURO 2020.

England will play their first match in the championship against Croatia at Wembley Stadium, London on June 13, and the second against Scotland in the same stadium on July 18.

England's last group stage match will be against Czech Republic on July 22.

The month-long tournament will be held in 11 cities across Europe beginning June 11.

The round of 16 matches will be held in London, Amsterdam, Seville, Bucharest or Glasgow between June 26 and June 29.

