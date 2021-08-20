Carnoustie, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :England's Georgia Hall set her sights on a second Women's British Open after a three-under par second round at Carnoustie on Friday to move into a share of the lead on seven-under.

The winner at Royal Lytham and St Annes three years ago, she shared the early halfway lead with American Mina Harigae despite dropping two shots at the 15th.

"I am very happy with my position," said Hall. "I got off to a great start and the only hiccup was a double bogey at the 15th.

"But it is easy to run up a big figure over this course and I just had to forget it. I was delighted to make par over the difficult, final three holes.

" The conditions so far in Scotland have been unusually benign, but it is set to become harder for the final 36 holes over a course regarded as one of the world's toughest.

"I think it makes it more interesting for everyone if it's windy," continued the 25-year-old. "It's a truer test and I am excited going into the weekend. I know I can do it and I feel more experienced than I was in 2018." Harigae posted a 67 to also move to seven-under.

South Korea's Kim Sei-young and American Lizette Salas are just one shot off the lead on six under.

World Number one and Olympics gold medallist Nelly Korda shared the lead after a first round of 67, but the American was a late starter on Friday.