Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Jamie Overton will make his England Test debut in the third and final match of the New Zealand series at Headingley, captain Ben Stokes announced on Wednesday.

Overton replaces fellow paceman James Anderson after England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker was ruled out with an ankle injury.

England have an unassailable 2-0 lead against the world Test champions following five-wicket wins at Lord's and Trent Bridge.

Jamie Overton's selection for the match, which starts on Thursday, means his twin brother, Craig, misses out.

Jamie, the quicker bowler of the two 28-year-old brothers, has been in fine form for Surrey this season with 21 wickets for the County Championship leaders.

"Unfortunately Jimmy's not pulled up as well as we would have liked him to, so Jamie Overton's going to make his debut this week," Stokes told Sky sports.

"It's unfortunate for Jimmy, but we've got a massive Test against India coming up as well. I'm not too sure how serious it is to be honest. He's just got a bit of a puffy ankle.

"Jamie's been very impressive, the way that he's bowled. We always want a point of difference in our side, bowling with serious pace and changing games as well." He added: "That's the only change this week. As tempting as it was to get both twins out there playing for England, Jamie's the only change." Stokes was absent from practice nets on Tuesday after feeling unwell, delaying his trip to Leeds on a precautionary basis but he has now joined the squad.

England sealed a series win in style by making light of a potentially tricky last-day target of 299 in Nottingham, with Jonny Bairstow (136) and Stokes (75 not out), doing the damage.

Now the skipper wants more of the same from England, urging his side against any let-up in their attacking approach.

"I've said to the players this week, let's try and think like we're in the entertainment business rather than the sporting business," said Stokes.

"There's a reason why 20,000 people came out to watch us at Trent Bridge last week. So I set a challenge to the team to be even more fearless, positive and aggressive than last week."