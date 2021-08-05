UrduPoint.com

England's Jofra Archer Out Of T20 World Cup And Ashes - ECB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

England's Jofra Archer out of T20 World Cup and Ashes - ECB

Nottingham, United Kingdom, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss both the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes series in Australia after the England and Wales cricket board announced on Thursday he had been ruled out for the rest of the year with an elbow injury.

The ECB said in a statement that scans last week on the currently sidelined 26-year-old's right elbow had revealed he had suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture.

"In response to these findings, he has been ruled out for the rest of the year and will miss the current LV= Insurance Test series against India, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes series in Australia," the ECB statement added.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Wales National University

Recent Stories

52,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health wins two Arab Smart Government ..

Ministry of Health wins two Arab Smart Government Shield Award

25 minutes ago
 DEWA donates AED30 million to Al Jalila Foundation ..

DEWA donates AED30 million to Al Jalila Foundation for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Can ..

26 minutes ago
 AED 7 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED 7 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

26 minutes ago
 Abdullah Al Ariani highlights readiness to partici ..

Abdullah Al Ariani highlights readiness to participate in Tokyo Paralympics

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan witnesses 2. 68 per cent surplus in trade ..

Pakistan witnesses 2. 68 per cent surplus in trade with Germany

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.