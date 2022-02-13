UrduPoint.com

England's Livingstone Goes For $1.52 Mn In IPL Auction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 02:40 PM

England's Livingstone goes for $1.52 mn in IPL auction

Bangalore, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :England batsman Liam Livingstone on Sunday became the most expensive foreign player in this season's ongoing Indian Premier League auction as Punjab Kings snapped him up for $1.52 million.

Livingstone stood out on a cautious final day for the 10 teams who splurged millions on Saturday, but the first session Sunday in Bangalore witnessed England white-ball stars including Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan going unsold.

The attacking batsman, who hit England's fastest Twenty20 century in 42 balls in a game against Pakistan last year, played for Rajasthan Royals the previous season after being bought for $100,000.

Livingstone, 28, stood above overseas big buys including Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and the West Indies' Nicholas Pooran as the two won bids for $1.42 million each on day one.

Punjab, still searching for their first IPL title in 14 seasons, also bagged West Indies pace bowler Odean Smith for nearly $800,000.

Both Livingstone, who can also bowl off spin and leg spin, and Smith had a base price of $130,000.

South African bowling allrounder Marco Jansen jumped from his base price of $66,000 to get $558,000 from 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad.

India's Ishan Kishan fetched $2 million on day one after Mumbai bought the wicketkeeper-batsman back to their franchise that has won a record five titles.

South Africa's Chris Morris is the most expensive IPL player ever, selling for $2.23 million last year.

The teams have been bidding for 600 foreign and Indian players in the auction to reset their teams after retaining few of their top players.

The 15th edition of the IPL begins in late March, with the final in May.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Mumbai Century Punjab Sri Lanka Indian Premier League Hyderabad Bangalore Price Livingstone Dawid Malan Ishan Kishan Nicholas Pooran March May Sunday 2016 From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

5 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

11 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

11 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>