Bangalore, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :England's Liam Livingstone on Sunday became the most expensive foreign player in this season's IPL auction at $1.52 million, while national teammate Jofra Archer also fetched a high price despite being doubtful for the upcoming edition.

Livingstone went to Punjab Kings as the 10 teams splurged millions in Bangalore but the final day witnessed England white-ball stars including Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan going unsold.

However, Archer's price of $1.06 million remained the day's surprise after the franchises had been warned to pick the quick bowler at their own risk and with a view to potential participation only in 2023 and 2024 due to his elbow injury.

Mumbai owner Akash Ambani said the team was "happy" at the prospect of having Archer bowling alongside India's pace ace Jasprit Bumrah who has been retained by the franchise.

"Although it's going to be next year but we're very very happy to have Jof and Boom (Bumrah) make a lethal pair for our bowling attack," Ambani told host broadcasters Star sports.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted: "You know you are good when you go for a Million Dollars & you are injured !!! #Jofra #IPLAuction2022." The 26-year-old Archer had placed himself in the top bracket with a base price of $264,000 after a late entry into the list of players going under the hammer in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

Livingstone, who hit England's fastest T20 century in 42 balls in a game against Pakistan last year, stood out this auction following his play for Rajasthan Royals the previous season after being bought for $100,000.

The 28-year-old remained above overseas big buys including Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and the West Indies' Nicholas Pooran as the two secured bids of $1.

42 million each on day one.

Punjab, still searching for their first IPL title in 14 seasons, also bagged West Indies bowling all-rounder Odean Smith for nearly $800,000.

Both Livingstone, who can also bowl off spin and leg spin, and Smith had a base price of $130,000.

"He is one of the best all-rounders, bowls off spin, leg spin. He is a world-class cricketer," Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said.

"He plays a lot with Jonny Bairstow (who was bought by Punjab for $888,000) in England so from our perspective that combination is great. Smith is a person who bowling attacks fear." South African bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen jumped from his base price of $66,000 to fetch $558,000 from 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Hyderabad got West Indies bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd for $1.02 million.

Singapore all-rounder Tim David turned heads with a winning bid of $1.08 million sending him to Mumbai.

India's Ishan Kishan drew $2 million on day one after Mumbai bought the wicketkeeper-batsman back to their franchise that has won a record five titles.

Two new teams including Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants also spent big on home and foreign players.

New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson went to Gujarat for $1.32 million. Indian pace bowler Avesh Khan went to Lucknow also for $1.32 million after his stock jumped from a base price of $26,500.

South Africa's Chris Morris remains the most expensive IPL player ever, selling for $2.23 million last year.

The teams went all out to reset their rosters after retaining few of their top players.

The 15th edition of the IPL begins in late March, with the final in May.