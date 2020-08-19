UrduPoint.com
England's Rashid Still A Test Chance Says Selector Smith

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

England's Rashid still a Test chance says selector Smith

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :England believe Adil Rashid still has "aspirations" to be a Test-match bowler, national selector Ed Smith said Tuesday.

The 32-year-old leg-spinner last played the most recent of his 19 Tests in January of last year and he has not featured for Yorkshire in the first-class County Championship during the past two seasons.

Earlier this year he signed a white-ball only contract with Yorkshire and so is not featuring in the Bob Willis Trophy, the replacement competition for the Championship in a season disrupted by COVID-19.

Rashid, however, was a key member of England's World Cup-winning side last year and is their top-ranked Twenty20 bowler.

Although his 60 Test wickets have come at an expensive average of nearly 40 apiece, Smith would like to see him prove his fitness following a shoulder injury and make a challenge for a place in England's red-ball set-up, with none of his current spin rivals having nailed down a position in Joe Root's team.

"Adil's still coming back from a reasonably serious injury," Smith told reporters on Tuesday after Rashid was included in England's Twenty20 squad for an upcoming three-match series against Pakistan at Old Trafford.

"He's still working on that physical side, but in the long term I think Adil still has aspirations to play for England in all forms."

