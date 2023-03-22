UrduPoint.com

England's Steward Has Ireland Red Card Overturned

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM

England's Steward has Ireland red card overturned

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :England full-back Freddie Steward has been cleared to play after his red card in Saturday's Six Nations defeat by Ireland was downgraded by a disciplinary committee.

Steward faced a hearing late Tuesday after he was sent off by referee Jaco Peyper for a dangerous challenge to the head of Hugo Keenan that ended the Ireland full-back's match in Dublin.

The panel agreed an act of foul play had taken place.

But a statement released Wednesday said there were sufficient mitigating factors "including the late change in the dynamics and positioning of the opposing player which should have resulted in the issue of a yellow card rather than a red card".

"On that basis, the committee did not uphold the red card and the player is free to play again immediately," the statement added.

Ireland led 10-6 when Steward left the field shortly before half-time and went on to win 29-16 as they clinched a Grand Slam.

England did well to stay in the contest for as long as they did following the dismissal of the Leicester player, with captain Owen Farrell uttering an astonished "Red card?!" when Peyper sent the 22-year-old off the field.

But the committee's statement gave some support to the South African referee by noting "match officials are required to make decisions under pressure and in the heat of a live match environment".

England ended the Championship with two wins and three losses for the third straight season in what was their first Six Nations since Steve Borthwick replaced Eddie Jones as head coach.

Related Topics

Hearing Dublin Leicester Ireland Coach

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

41 seconds ago
 BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark Mo ..

BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark MoU with Ajman University

31 minutes ago
 UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique ..

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

2 hours ago
 Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic p ..

Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.