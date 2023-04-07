Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

England's Topley Exits IPL With Shoulder Injury

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

England's Topley exits IPL with shoulder injury

New Delhi, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :England pacer Reece Topley will miss the Indian Premier League after suffering a dislocated shoulder earlier this week, Royal Challengers Bangalore confirmed Friday.

Topley landed awkwardly on his 2.01-metre (6 feet and 7 inch) frame on Monday while fielding against Mumbai Indians and left the ground.

The star bowler has reportedly flown home, and his team announced on Twitter that he was replaced by South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell for the rest of the season.

"Thank you for putting your body on the line and giving your 100%.

We will miss you and wish you a speedy recovery, mate," Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted on Friday.

"Fearsome with the ball and fearless on the field! We don't just call you top lad Topley for nothing." The 29-year-old's exit is the second blow to the team in days, after top-order batter Rajat Patidar was ruled out with a heel injury on Tuesday.

The franchise said hometown pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar, 26, would replace Patidar in the squad.

Bangalore are one from two this season after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs on Thursday evening.

Related Topics

Mumbai Twitter Indian Premier League Bangalore Kolkata Reece Topley From Top

Recent Stories

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

2 minutes ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

17 minutes ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

32 minutes ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.