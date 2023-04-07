New Delhi, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :England pacer Reece Topley will miss the Indian Premier League after suffering a dislocated shoulder earlier this week, Royal Challengers Bangalore confirmed Friday.

Topley landed awkwardly on his 2.01-metre (6 feet and 7 inch) frame on Monday while fielding against Mumbai Indians and left the ground.

The star bowler has reportedly flown home, and his team announced on Twitter that he was replaced by South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell for the rest of the season.

"Thank you for putting your body on the line and giving your 100%.

We will miss you and wish you a speedy recovery, mate," Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted on Friday.

"Fearsome with the ball and fearless on the field! We don't just call you top lad Topley for nothing." The 29-year-old's exit is the second blow to the team in days, after top-order batter Rajat Patidar was ruled out with a heel injury on Tuesday.

The franchise said hometown pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar, 26, would replace Patidar in the squad.

Bangalore are one from two this season after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs on Thursday evening.