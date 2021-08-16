UrduPoint.com

England's Wood, Moeen Rock India In Second Test

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

England's Wood, Moeen rock India in second Test

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :England's Mark Wood and Moeen Ali struck late on against India at Lord's on Sunday to leave the second Test intriguingly poised heading into the last day.

The tourists were 181-6 in their second innings, a lead of 154 runs, when bad light forced an early close.

The start of a fourth day of fluctuating fortunes had seen Wood remove the in-form KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

And the visitors were in even greater trouble at 55-3 when Sam Curran captured the prize wicket of India captain Virat Kohli.

Cheteshwar Pujara (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (61), both of whom had previously struggled for runs this series, checked England's progress albeit it took them 59 overs to add exactly 100 for the fourth wicket.

But from 155-3, India then lost three wickets for 20 runs.

Express quick Wood dismissed Pujara before off-spinner Moeen removed Rahane and the dangerous Ravindra Jadeja.

Pujara's 206-ball vigil ended when a Wood delivery lept off a length and lobbed gently to Root at second slip to leave India 155-4.

Rahane was then caught behind cutting off Moeen, who then bowled Jadeja with a superb delivery that turned and bounced to clip the top of the left-hander's off stump.

Wood, recalled after Stuart Broad suffered a series-ending calf injury having played in last week's rain-marred drawn first Test at Trent Bridge, had figures of 3-40 in 14 overs.

But, worryingly for England, Wood also had a shoulder injury that would need to be assessed in the morning after diving headlong into an advertising board when saving a boundary.

Mooen, brought back in place of dropped batsman Dan Lawrence to an attack missing star all-rounder Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer, had 2-52 in 20 overs.

Shortly before play ended, the umpires appeared to suggest the game could not proceed if England took the new ball in the gathering gloom, even though the floodlights were on.

England, however, did not want to risk conceding runs in those circumstances, with Rishabh Pant 14 not out and Ishant Sharma unbeaten on four.

Play resumed Sunday with England 27 runs ahead following captain Joe Root's superb 180 not in his side's first-innings 391.

Rahul and Rohit had provided the bulk of India's first-innings 364 with 129 and 83 respectively.

But Rahul fell for five on Sunday when, having left the ball so well this series, he edged a 93 mph (150 kph) Wood delivery straight into wicketkeeper Jos Buttler's gloves.

Rohit drew India level when he pulled a 91 mph Wood ball for six. But trying to repeat the shot just three balls later, even though three fielders were out for the hook, he was well caught low down by Moeen, running in from deep square leg, for 21.

India were now effectively none for two.

Kohli, who had been in good touch, survived left-arm swing bowler Curran's review for lbw on height.

But still on 20 and seemingly playing for inswinger, Kohli edged a Curran delivery angled across him and was caught behind off a thin nick to spark a joyful run in celebration from the bowler.

Related Topics

India Attack Jos Progress Lawrence Lead Virat Kohli KL Rahul Rishabh Pant Sunday National University From Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves expanding remit of ..

31 minutes ago
 flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

Flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

46 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Boa ..

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Board Chairman of Etihad Aviation ..

46 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq ..

Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq&#039;s neighboring countries

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emira ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emirati Human Resources Development ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s property transactions up 50% in Q2: ..

Dubai&#039;s property transactions up 50% in Q2: Report

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.