England's Wood Still Has Test Ambition

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:10 AM

London, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :England fast bowler Mark Wood has insisted he still wants to "chase that dream" of playing Test cricket despite being overlooked for a red-ball central contract.

The 30-year-old Wood has played just 16 Tests since his debut five years ago, with his subsequent career blighted by three ankle operations.

That has led the World Cup winner to contemplate a career as a white-ball specialist, where limitations of 10 or four overs per innings would reduce the strain on his body considerably.

The Durham quick featured in just one of England's six Tests during this year's home campaign amid competition from the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes.

"I still love playing for England," said Wood.

"(Not playing Tests) is something in the future I might have to look at; my body, a young family, time away from home -- financially, what can I do to help them and spend more time at home?"But at the minute, growing up I always wanted to play for England across all formats and I'm still trying to chase that dream of playing for England and hopefully I can get a few games this year and prove my worth in all three (formats)."Now Wood hops to team up with Archer and take on the Proteas duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje after being selected for England's Twenty20 and one-day series in South Africa later this month.

