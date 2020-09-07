English County Cricket Match Abandoned Over Virus Fears
Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:20 AM
London, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :English cricket chiefs announced on Sunday that a Bob Willis Trophy match between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire had been abandoned over coronavirus fears.
"The match officials, following agreement from both clubs, called off the match as a precaution due to a Covid-19-related issue," said a statement from the England and Wales Cricket board.
" "The health and safety of the players, staff and officials is the first priority of the ECB and first-class counties." No further details were given but the BBC reported that a Northants squad member had tested positive for the virus.
Gloucestershire were 66-6 in their first innings at Bristol, on day one of the fixture.
The Bob Willis Trophy, comprising four-day first-class matches, is replacing the County Championship during the virus-shortened season.