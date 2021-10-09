UrduPoint.com

English Cricket Chiefs Give 'conditional Approval' For Ashes Tour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:01 AM

English cricket chiefs give 'conditional approval' for Ashes tour

London, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :England's Ashes tour of Australia is set to go ahead after the England and Wales cricket Board gave "conditional approval" to the trip on Friday.

There were fears the Ashes would be cancelled after months of concern over tough Covid-19 quarantine guidelines which England's players and their families will have to follow in Australia.

England Test captain Joe Root last week sparked fresh doubts about the tour when he refused to confirm he would tour Australia.

But the five-match series is now set to start as scheduled in December following talks between Cricket Australia, the ECB and England's players this week.

"Over recent weeks we have made excellent progress in moving forward on the England Men's Ashes Tour," an ECB statement said.

"To facilitate further progress and allow a squad to be selected, the ECB Board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead." There are, however, still some unspecified issues to resolve before England board the plane to Australia.

"This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel," the statement added.

"We look forward to the ongoing assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters in the coming days." Jos Buttler is among the England stars reported to have committed to the Ashes battle.

Buttler, England's Test vice-captain, had previously insisted he would not embark on the tour without his wife Louise and two young daughters Georgia and Margot, who was born last month.

Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Rory Burns are other potential members of England's Ashes tour who also have small children.

Root's side will attempt to become only the second England team to win an Ashes series in Australia in 35 years.

The first Test between the old rivals is set for Brisbane on December 8.

Australia are the current holders of the Ashes after retaining the urn following a 2-2 draw in England in 2019.

They won the last series "Down Under" 4-0 in 2017/18.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Wife Young Brisbane Jos Progress Wales Georgia December 2019 From

Recent Stories

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in A ..

UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan - Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover despi ..

Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover despite human rights fears

19 minutes ago
 Biden signs law supporting mystery 'Havana Syndrom ..

Biden signs law supporting mystery 'Havana Syndrome' victims

19 minutes ago
 IMF approves fourth round of debt relief for poor ..

IMF approves fourth round of debt relief for poor countries

19 minutes ago
 National Resilience Day observed in Gilgit by UNDP ..

National Resilience Day observed in Gilgit by UNDP's GLOF-II project

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.