English cricket chiefs launch anti-racism plan

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :English cricket authorities published an anti-racism action plan on Friday in response to the Azeem Rafiq scandal that has sent shockwaves through the game.

The measures announced by the England and Wales Cricket board include a review of dressing-room culture, action to help non-white and less privileged players pursue careers in the game and a commitment to increased diversity on county boards.