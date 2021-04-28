UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

English Cricket, Premiership Rugby Join Social Media Boycott Over Abuse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

English cricket, Premiership rugby join social media boycott over abuse

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :English cricket bosses and Premiership rugby chiefs announced on Wednesday they would join football's boycott of social media in a show of solidarity against racism and discrimination.

A coalition of football organisations including the English Football Association and Premier League revealed they would go silent on their channels from 1400 GMT on Friday until 2259 GMT on Monday.

A number of high-profile footballers have been racially abused online in recent months, prompting calls for tougher action from social media giants.

Broadcasters BT Sport and Talksport have announced they will be taking part in the protest along with Adidas, which manufactures more than a third of Premier League kits.

The England and Wales Cricket board will be joined by all 18 first-class counties and the MCC in boycotting the platforms.

"As a sport, we are united in our commitment to fight racism and we will not tolerate the kind of discriminatory abuse that has become so prevalent on social media platforms," said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.

"Social media can play a very positive role in sport, widening its audience and connecting fans with their heroes in a way that was never possible before.

"However, players and supporters alike must be able to use these platforms safe in the knowledge they do not risk the prospect of facing appalling abuse." It was announced later Wednesday that all 12 of England's top-flight rugby union clubs would be joining the boycott as part of its support for BT's new campaign to tackle online hate, called Draw The Line.

"This is the first stage of a multi-million pound BT campaign to step up and stand against hate speech and abuse on social media," Premiership Rugby said on its website.

"Additionally, Premiership Rugby and all our clubs will unite with other sports including football for a social media boycott...This boycott is supported by the Rugby Players' Association."The weekend's boycott, also being implemented by the Lawn Tennis Association, follows social media blackouts by Swansea, Birmingham and Rangers football clubs in recent weeks.

German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim said on Monday they would also be joining the boycott.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Tennis Protest Rangers Sports Social Media Swansea Birmingham Wales Media All From Premier League

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

1 minute ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

16 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

16 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

31 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

32 minutes ago

Borrell Tells EU Lawmakers Not to Call on Bloc to ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.