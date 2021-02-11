UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

English FA To Probe Football Dementia Link

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

English FA to probe football dementia link

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The English Football Association is commissioning new research into what causes an increased risk of dementia among professional players, it announced on Thursday.

A 2019 study carried out in Scotland found that professional footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease compared with members of the general population.

That project, led by the University of Glasgow, was co-funded by the FA and the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "This call for research is the next important step in our commitment to understanding more about the link between neurodegenerative disorders in former professional footballers.

"The interim findings of the FIELD study gave us some groundbreaking insight. However, the parameters of the study meant that it was not able to answer exactly what causes the link, which will now be the Primary focus for this research." England and Manchester United great Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia.

Charlton's brother Jack and their fellow 1966 World Cup-winner Nobby Stiles were both suffering from dementia when they died.

Two potential risk factors could be the repeated heading of the ball and incidents of concussion.

PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor, whose organisation will jointly fund the research, said he hoped it would "inform protections for current players and help make the sport as safe as possible for future generations".

A working group is looking at the possible introduction of guidelines around heading in training at professional level.

Coaches are already being advised not to practise heading in training young childrenThe issue of head injuries is also a live one for rugby.

A group of ex-players, including England's 2003 World Cup-winning hooker Steve Thompson, are exploring legal action against World Rugby, England's Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union after being diagnosed with neurological conditions.

Related Topics

Football World Died Young Thompson Glasgow Manchester United 2019 From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

11 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

11 minutes ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

21 minutes ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

24 minutes ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

26 minutes ago

UVAS inks MoU with Chauhdary Poultry Services to p ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.