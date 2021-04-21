English fan power forces Super League billionaires into hasty retreat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :In just 48 hours, English football fans forced four billionaires, a Russian oligarch and an Emirati sheikh into a hasty retreat as the European Super League collapsed with the withdrawal of six Premier League clubs.

The owners of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham had signed up with six other Spanish and Italian clubs to a money-spinning ESL project, but with far-reaching consequences for the rest of the football pyramid.

On the back of a fans' revolt, governments and governing bodies mobilised to threaten the "dirty dozen" with expulsion from domestic and continental competitions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson even proposed dropping a "legislative bomb" on the Premier League "big six" threatening to breakaway.

After more than a year in soulless stadiums, with supporters shut out due to coronavirus restrictions, perhaps those running the clubs forgot the importance of the match-going fan.

The show has gone on behind closed doors to protect lucrative television contracts of the sort the breakaway clubs thought they were buying into.

A $3.5 billion pot was to be shared among the founder members of the ESL, borrowed against future tv rights revenues.

However, after years of being pushed around to accommodate prime kick-off times in San Francisco and Shanghai, inflated ticket prices and with less say in how their club is run, supporters in England have emerged triumphant.

"It doesn't matter what club you are, it doesn't matter allegiance, it's not tribal, it's about the rich, the few, the minority trying to take what is our game," said Chelsea fan Will Todd, at a fan protest ahead of Tuesday's Premier League game against Brighton.

The furious backlash could prove the tipping point over the issue of the open nature of club ownership in England.

"The whole ESL move shows how out of touch these owners are," said British culture secretary Oliver Dowden in promising to still press ahead with a fan-led review of football governance.