English football clubs to stage social media boycott in racism protest

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :English football clubs will stage a three-day social media boycott next weekend as part of a protest against racism, various national governing bodies announced Saturday.

The blackout, encompassing clubs in the elite Premier League, Football League and Women's Super League, will begin at 1400 GMT on Friday, April 30 and run until 2259 GMT on Monday, May 3.

A joint statement said the protest was "in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football".