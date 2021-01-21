English: Http://ssen.app.com.pk/
Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope'6 minutes ago
Three dead as gas blast rips through Madrid building6 minutes ago
UK virus surge leads to record daily deaths and hospitals like 'war zones'26 minutes ago
Over 1.9 billion people in Asia-Pacific unable to afford a healthy diet: UN report46 minutes ago
Russia urges Biden to be 'more constructive' on arms treaty46 minutes ago
Turn back time? Study hints at way to halt decline as we age46 minutes ago
Expelled Honduran migrants cling on to American dream1 hour ago
Libyans agree to hold constitutional referendum: Egypt1 hour ago
EU moves to bloc-wide recognition of antigen tests1 hour ago
Biden sworn in as US president, declaring 'Democracy has prevail'1 hour ago
Russia urges 'more constructive' approach from Biden on key arms treaty1 hour ago
Biden leads silent prayer for victims of coronavirus1 hour ago
