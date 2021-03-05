English: Http://ssen.app.com.pk/
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 02:10 AM
Urdu: http://ssur.app.com.pk/
Recent Stories
Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..
Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..
Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..
Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..
How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..
UAE aids battle against COVID-19 in Sudan with con ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
New Zealand orders tsunami evacuations after strong Pacific quake10 seconds ago
-
Greece rocked by new 5.9 quake near city of Larissa30 minutes ago
-
Eleven Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash30 minutes ago
-
UN alleges war crimes in Ethiopia's Tigray, urges Eritrea pullout30 minutes ago
-
New Zealand issues tsunami evacuation order after 7.8 Pacific quake30 minutes ago
-
Tsunami warning after 7.8 quake off remote New Zealand islands50 minutes ago
-
Dozens of Mexican politicians killed ahead of elections50 minutes ago
-
2 killed in Polish coal mine accident50 minutes ago
-
US hopes Iran will 'engage' after Europeans drop planned nuclear censure50 minutes ago
-
New 5.9 magnitude quake near Greek city of Larissa: Athens observatory1 hour ago
-
'The EU cannot defend Europe': NATO chief1 hour ago
-
Leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party resigns2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.