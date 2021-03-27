English: Http://ssen.app.com.pk/
Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 04:10 AM
Urdu: http://ssur.app.com.pk/
Recent Stories
'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..
KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..
Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..
UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..
Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..
UAE condemns Houthis' attempted missile attac ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Turkish prosecutor indicts French journalists over caricature3 hours ago
-
As Italian football moves on-line, TV rights bonanza may be waning3 hours ago
-
Lebanon announces 24-hour curfew over Easter3 hours ago
-
Zoo Zoomers: Locked down Czech chimps mingle online3 hours ago
-
Ukraine says four soldiers killed in separatist shelling4 hours ago
-
Osaka shakes off rust to win Miami opener4 hours ago
-
Italy to reopen schools, ease lockdown in Rome region5 hours ago
-
Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen war5 hours ago
-
UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on Wednesday: European Leagues5 hours ago
-
Ethiopia PM says Eritrea to withdraw troops from Tigray5 hours ago
-
'Blind' France bears responsibility in Rwanda genocide, report says5 hours ago
-
AJK Govt. committed to hold GENERAL ELECTIONS in free, fair manner: AJKPM9 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.