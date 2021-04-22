English: Http://ssen.app.com.pk/
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:10 AM
Urdu: http://ssur.app.com.pk/
Recent Stories
FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..
Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..
ICE Announces That a Record 18,848 Murban Crude Oi ..
Mubadala partners with Mohamed bin Zayed Species C ..
UAE announces 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, 1,898 reco ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$500 million Su ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
At UN, Pakistan says demographic planning is its priority17 minutes ago
-
SpaceX flight to ISS postponed by one day due to weather1 hour ago
-
Atalanta's Gasperini thanks Guardiola, Klopp for Super League resistance1 hour ago
-
UN rights chief welcomes verdict in George Floyd murder case1 hour ago
-
Police fire tear gas at Berlin protest against virus law: AFP reporter1 hour ago
-
At UN, Pakistan says demographic planning is its priority1 hour ago
-
Ambush in Burkina Faso kills at least 4 troops: security sources1 hour ago
-
Two out of three for Moscon in Tour of the Alps6 hours ago
-
SpaceX flight to ISS postponed by one day due to weather: NASA6 hours ago
-
France to impose 10-day quarantine for India travellers7 hours ago
-
Macron to attend funeral of slain Chadian leader: spokesman7 hours ago
-
Brussels delays decision on whether gas is green7 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.