UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

English: Http://ssen.app.com.pk/

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 02:10 AM

English: http://ssen.app.com.pk/

Urdu: http://ssur.app.com.pk/

Recent Stories

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

2 hours ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

1 hour ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

1 hour ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 hours ago

Cyprus to Enter Strict COVID-19 Lockdown From Mond ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.