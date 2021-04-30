English: Http://ssen.app.com.pk/
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:30 AM
Urdu: http://ssur.app.com.pk/
Recent Stories
Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..
Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King
Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..
UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..
Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..
Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Navalny network disbands as gaunt Kremlin critic appears in court5 hours ago
-
NFL Seahawks sign Nkemdiche to bolster defensive line5 hours ago
-
Barty makes perfect start in Madrid with comfortable win over Rogers5 hours ago
-
FC Goa's foreign contingent leaves India over record virus surge5 hours ago
-
Gazprom says net profits slumped in 2020 amid pandemic5 hours ago
-
Daimler and Volvo promise fuel-cell trucks by 20255 hours ago
-
Navalny network disbands as gaunt Kremlin critic appears in court5 hours ago
-
Bulgaria says it will expel Russian diplomat5 hours ago
-
Woman in custody over killings at German disabled centre6 hours ago
-
UN report puts petroleum industry workers at increased cancer risk6 hours ago
-
Myanmar air bases come under rocket fire6 hours ago
-
Vietnam reports cases of Indian Covid variant, new community outbreak6 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.