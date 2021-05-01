English: Http://ssen.app.com.pk/
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 04:10 AM
Urdu: http://ssur.app.com.pk/
Recent Stories
Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Jo ..
UAE sends food aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina
Abdullah bin Zayed condoles Israel's FM over ..
Farrukh Habib stresses to follow SOPs against coro ..
Lahore High Court judge distributes cars to 27 ci ..
President urges workers, employers to play role in ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Golf: Tenerife Open scores2 hours ago
-
WHO lists anti-Covid Moderna vaccine only for emergency use2 hours ago
-
Former press attache at Pakistan Embassy Nadeem Hotiana dies of COVID-193 hours ago
-
Car bomb in Afghan city kills 5, wounds dozens: officials4 hours ago
-
Runner-up Mazdzer among USA 2022 Olympic luge hopefuls5 hours ago
-
Mexico's Pemex cuts Q1 losses as oil prices rebound5 hours ago
-
Five girl basketball players killed in Russian road crash5 hours ago
-
Argentina extends curfew as Covid-19 cases rise5 hours ago
-
Car bomb in Afghan city kills 5, wounds dozens: officials5 hours ago
-
Hamilton sets Portugal pace in second practice before heading off grid5 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Latest global developments5 hours ago
-
The 'good lad' who died for political change in Chad9 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.