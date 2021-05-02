UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

English: Http://ssen.app.com.pk/

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 12:10 AM

English: http://ssen.app.com.pk/

Urdu: http://ssur.app.com.pk/

Recent Stories

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

31 minutes ago

SOPs approved for Int'l passengers, chartered & pr ..

19 minutes ago

One can accuse PM for making headline, then take a ..

19 minutes ago

Govt decides to reduce flight operations due to re ..

19 minutes ago

Mongolia Receives Batch of Russia's Sputnik V Vacc ..

21 minutes ago

Over 10,000 People Participate in May Day Demonstr ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.