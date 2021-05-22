UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

English: Http://ssen.app.com.pk/

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:10 AM

English: http://ssen.app.com.pk/

Urdu: http://ssur.app.com.pk/

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

2 minutes ago

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

3 hours ago

MUMP observes Palestine Solidarity Day

11 minutes ago

Pak-China enjoys decades old brotherly relations: ..

11 minutes ago

All City Traders Unions takes out rally to express ..

11 minutes ago

Gwadar port becoming hub of economic activities

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.