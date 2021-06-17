English: Http://ssen.app.com.pk/
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:10 AM
Urdu: http://ssur.app.com.pk/
Recent Stories
Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO� ..
Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..
IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..
Over 23% people to have lasting post-Covid symptom ..
French minister warns UK over Northern Ireland
IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Floating gas source arrives in Senegalese waters1 hour ago
-
Floating gas source arrives in Senegalese waters2 hours ago
-
McIlroy seeks relaxed swing as US Open tests mental game2 hours ago
-
Raisi headed for Iranian presidency as poll rivals pull out2 hours ago
-
Toulon's France lock Rebbadj under the knife2 hours ago
-
CPJ calls on Indian authorities to release journalist Siddique Kappan, drop all charges2 hours ago
-
Norrie sets up all-British quarter-final at Queen's2 hours ago
-
Zambia truck crash kills 192 hours ago
-
Putin says Biden meet 'constructive', talks agreed on cybersecurity, arms2 hours ago
-
Royal Caribbean delays trip after 8 crew test Covid-19 positive2 hours ago
-
AJK President emphasis for Kashmiris involvement in finding lasting solution to Kashmir issue6 hours ago
-
Thai PM vows kingdom's reopening in four months6 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.