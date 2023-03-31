UrduPoint.com

English Premier League Unveils Hall Of Fame 2023 Shortlist, Terry, Owen, Ferdinand Among Legends

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 04:10 PM

English Premier League unveils Hall of Fame 2023 shortlist, Terry, Owen, Ferdinand among legends

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The English Premier League on Thursday announced its 15-man Hall of Fame shortlist for 2023 as many well-known ex-players, John Terry, Michael Owen, and Rio Ferdinand, were among the league's legends.

In a statement on its website, the Premier League named Tony Adams, Ashley Cole, Gary Neville, Sol Campbell, Jermain Defoe, Michael Owen, Michael Carrick, Les Ferdinand, John Terry, Petr Cech, Rio Ferdinand, Yaya Toure, Andrew Cole, Robbie Fowler and Nemanja Vidic, the nominees.

"Fans around the world can now vote for the three players who will take their place in the Hall of Fame, alongside the 16 previous inductees and Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, who became the first managers to be inducted this week," the Premier League said.

It added that the polls will be open until April 10, and the three inductees will be announced on May 3.

The Premier League's Hall of Fame was launched in 2021 with the inaugural inductees David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer.

In 2022, Sergio Aguero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira and Ian Wright joined them.

Related Topics

World Vote David Gary April May Premier League

Recent Stories

SC's full court be constituted to hear case regard ..

SC's full court be constituted to hear case regarding Punjab, KP elections: Marr ..

27 seconds ago
 talabat UAE enables users to contribute to &#039;1 ..

Talabat UAE enables users to contribute to &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; ..

12 minutes ago
 Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati famili ..

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati families, emerging businesses in pro ..

42 minutes ago
 e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

2 hours ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.