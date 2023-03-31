English Premier League unveils Hall of Fame 2023 shortlist, Terry, Owen, Ferdinand among legends

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The English Premier League on Thursday announced its 15-man Hall of Fame shortlist for 2023 as many well-known ex-players, John Terry, Michael Owen, and Rio Ferdinand, were among the league's legends.

In a statement on its website, the Premier League named Tony Adams, Ashley Cole, Gary Neville, Sol Campbell, Jermain Defoe, Michael Owen, Michael Carrick, Les Ferdinand, John Terry, Petr Cech, Rio Ferdinand, Yaya Toure, Andrew Cole, Robbie Fowler and Nemanja Vidic, the nominees.

"Fans around the world can now vote for the three players who will take their place in the Hall of Fame, alongside the 16 previous inductees and Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, who became the first managers to be inducted this week," the Premier League said.

It added that the polls will be open until April 10, and the three inductees will be announced on May 3.

The Premier League's Hall of Fame was launched in 2021 with the inaugural inductees David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer.

In 2022, Sergio Aguero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira and Ian Wright joined them.