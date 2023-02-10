Engr Amir Muqam condoles demise of Amjad Islam Amjad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam has expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of Sitara-e-Imtiaz urdu renowned poet, drama writer and lyricist Amjad islam Amjad.

In a condolence message, Adviser to PM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Adviser to the PM highly praised his services for the promotion of literature in the country, adding that the space created due to his death cannot be filled.