UrduPoint.com

Engr Amir Muqam Visits Lok Virsa, Reviews Lok Mela Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Engr Amir Muqam visits Lok Virsa, reviews Lok Mela arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam here Tuesday visited National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage – Lok Virsa and reviewed arrangements for ten-day folk festival (Lok Mela).

He took a round of different provincial pavilions and other cultural pavilions setup for the festival among which ten-stalls are specifically allocated for the artisans of flood affected areas.

Senior officials of Lok Virsa briefed the Adviser to Prime Minister about the arrangements for ten-day folk festival known as 'Lok Mela'.

The Lok Mela will start from November 25 and inaugural ceremony "Chadarposhi" of the ten-day Lok Mela would be held on November 26.

Adviser to Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam will be chief guest on the occasion.

He said that National Heritage and Culture Division is determined for the conservation, preservation and propagation of folk cultural heritage of the country. Adviser to Prime Minister said that the folk festival serves to disseminate the dynamic creativity of our countryside and would give rural folk a pride in their identity.

He said that Lok Mela is being organized for the promotion of indigenous folk heritage of the country and strengthen national harmony and integration.

Engr Amir Muqam said the Lok Mela also aimed to provide a platform to artisans and folk artists to display their skills.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Flood Amir Muqam November From

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

25 minutes ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

51 minutes ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

56 minutes ago
 Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar e ..

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.