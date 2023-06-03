Enhanced quotas, recognition await top performers serving Pakistani pilgrims in Saudia

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The catering companies and hotels serving Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia will be rewarded for their exceptional performance, including the provision of enhanced building capacity and food quotas, Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro said.

Talking to the intending hujjaj at a welcome reception here Saturday, he highlighted the significance of maintaining accountability and upholding high standards throughout the pilgrimage experience.

He further emphasized that under-performing entities would be subjected to penalties as a means to ensure their responsibility.

The DG expressed the commitment to exert utmost efforts in providing optimal facilities and constructing top-quality buildings for the hujjaj.

During the stay in Makkah and Madinah, he acknowledged the possibility of encountering minor issues and assured that Moavineen e hujjaj, stationed at each building, were available to address and resolve any problems faced by the intending hujjaj.

The Director General conducted personal visits to the dining halls, where he sampled the food and expressed contentment with the quality that was being offered.

Sajjad Yoldrim, the Director of Moavineen e hujjaj at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, informed the Director General that a total of 26 Moavineen e hujjaj have been deployed to 13 kitchens in Makkah Mukarma. These dedicated personnel work 12-hour shifts to monitor and maintain the quality of food served to the pilgrims.