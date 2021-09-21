Enough proof to charge third Russian over 2018 attack: UK

London, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :British police on Tuesday said there was enough evidence to charge a third Russian man with the Novichok poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury in 2018.

Counter-terrorism detectives said prosecutors had reviewed the evidence against a man identified as Sergey Fedotov for him to be charged with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm, and possession and use of a chemical weapon.

Skripal and his daughter were left fighting for their lives after the attack, which soured diplomatic ties between Britain and Russia that were already strained by the 2006 radiation poisoning death of Alexander Litvinenko.

In a letter read out after his death in a London hospital, former KGB agent Litvinenko accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind the attack.

A police officer investigating the Skripal case was also left seriously ill, while a local Salisbury woman who came into contact with the weapons-grade substance later died.

Two other men have previously been identified as suspects in the poisoning. All three are said to be members of Russia's GRU military intelligence service.

The head of special crime and counter-terrorism at the Crown Prosecution Service, Nick price, said specialist prosecutors had reviewed the evidence against the third suspect, who is also known as Denis Sergeev.

They "have concluded that there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction and that it is clearly in the public interest to charge Sergey Fedotov", he added.

"We will not be applying to Russia for the extradition of Sergey Fedotov as the Russian constitution does not permit extradition of its own nationals.

"Russia has made this clear following requests for extradition in other cases. Should this position change then an extradition request would be made."