UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ensure Reproductive Health Rights Of All: UN Chief

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

Ensure reproductive health rights of all: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all to ensure the reproductive health rights of everyone, everywhere, while noting that resources for sexual and reproductive health services were diverted when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world.

Erosion of women's reproductive rights has been one of the fallouts from the pandemic, he said in a message for World Population Day, observed on Sunday.

The UN chief called for closing gaps in access to sexual and reproductive health services which the crisis has created.

The pandemic "continues to upend our world, reaching one grim milestone after another," said Guterres.

Last week, the global death toll due to COVID-19 officially surpassed four million.

"In addition to the millions of lives tragically lost, there has been a less visible toll: a shocking rise in domestic violence as women were forced into isolation with their abusers; empty maternity wards as women postponed motherhood; and unintended pregnancies due to curtailed access to contraceptive services," said the secretary-general.

The UN estimates that the pandemic will push some 47 million women and girls into extreme poverty. Additionally, many girls now out of school may never return to the classroom.

"In every corner of the world, we are seeing a reversal of hard-won gains and an erosion of women's reproductive rights, choices and agency. With the onset of the pandemic, resources for sexual and reproductive health services were diverted," the secretary-general said.

"These gaps in access to health rights are unacceptable. Women cannot be alone in this fight," he added.

"As we mark World Population Day, let us pledge to ensure the reproductive health rights of everyone, everywhere."

Related Topics

World United Nations May Women Sunday All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

2 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber, Emirates Development Bank sign Mo ..

2 hours ago

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain achieves score of 97 percent in Sec ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds second meetin ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.