Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

London, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Semi Radradra is seen by many as the most potent attacking force in world rugby but it is his work rate rather than his "X factor" that has Bristol Bears' director of rugby Pat Lam purring.

The 28-year-old Fijian superstar arrived at Bristol via sevens then rugby league and spells with Top 14 sides Toulon and Bordeaux-Begles.

Serendipitously, the English Premiership club will host Bordeaux in Friday's European Challenge Cup semi-final.

For Lam it is another step forward in his five-year plan for Bristol, whose ambitions to rival the best was shown in last November's eye-catching signing of Radradra on a three-year deal.

He would not have been playing in the 2019/20 season but his contract kicked in when rugby resumed following the coronavirus shutdown.

Welsh side Dragons had no answer to his skills in last week's quarter-final as he played a role in two tries and scored a stunning one himself.

Lam is delighted his player is a crowd-pleaser but it is his other attributes that make Radradra, who can play either in the centre or on the wing, the type of player he wants in his team.

"I have agents ringing me offering loads of players and the funny thing is they are asking 'how do I like to play?'," he said.

"They should instead be looking at the type of player I like, which is key. They have to be able to do their job and play, that they have high skill levels and work hard.

"Charles (Piutau) and Semi are prime examples.

Those guys no doubt they have the X factor but also they get their job done on the ground and off the ball they don't shirk the work." - 'In awe' - Lam said Radradra ticks all the boxes.

"I can be asked to take a prop but then I want to know, can he run with the ball and tackle?" said Lam. "Or a hooker, if all he is good at is throwing in the ball then I don't need him.

"It is for me about work rate, creating a work template. Semi fits that bill." Lam said Radradra's try against the Dragons showcased his full range of abilities.

"He took the ball in the air under pressure, presented the ball perfectly, he then carried it into hard contact and managed to stay in play, got up on his feet, kicked and chased and scored.

"Lots of people see the last bit. I see what comes before it, which is not X factor. It is work rate and that is what I want." Lam does not believe Radradra will let emotion at playing his former team distract him.

The Bristol chief, though, will hope his homework on Bordeaux has been up to scratch, admitting he had a vague moment regarding Radradra.

"As the medical staff wanted to do some more work with Semi I did not put him in the team meeting," said Lam.

"He stays with Nathan Hughes and I suddenly realised I had forgotten to talk to Semi about Bordeaux and I had already sent out the notes on them.

"I said to Nate 'tell Semi to come in and I can ask him have I got it right about Bordeaux?'. It is probably too late and is not going to change much."

