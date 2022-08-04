UrduPoint.com

Entire Nation Salutes Shuhada Of Helicopter Crash: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Entire nation salutes Shuhada of helicopter crash: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the entire nation saluted Shaheed army officers and personnel who laid down their lives while saving hapless people trapped in floods in Balochistan province.

The prime minister, on his Twitter handle, posted that today, he attended the funeral prayers of Shuhada of Balochistan helicopter crash tragedy and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

According to a press release shared by PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister attended the funeral prayers of the shuhada of copter crash which was also attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, senior military officials and the Federal ministers.

The prime minister also met the members of bereaved families and expressed his condolences.

He said the whole nation including him paid tribute to Shaheed Pakistan army officers and soldiers who sacrificed their lives while assisting the flood-affected people.

A Pakistan army helicopter with six officers and soldiers including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Commander 12 Corps onboard, went missing during flood relief operations on August 1. On Wednesday, the ISPR, announced that the wreckage of unfortunate helicopter was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela, with all six officers/soldiers onboard, embraced shahadat.

