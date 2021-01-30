Entire political leadership unanimous on Kashmir issue: Seminar

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 30 (APP):The national leadership including Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday unanimously declared that there was no difference of opinion among the political parties on the strategic Kashmir issue, and that the whole Pakistani nation and the political leadership were unanimous on the freedom of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The unanimity came at the concluding session of a seminar organized by Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) and Center for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR), the Kashmiri NGOs and think-tanks, at the Federal capital.

The seminar was addressed among others by President Sardar Masood Khan, Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Sheharyar Khan Afridi, opposition leader in the State of Pakistan Raja Zafarul Haq, Executive Director Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani and analyst Ershad Mahmood, AJK President office said Saturday evening.

The speakers said that joint and consolidated efforts were needed to project Kashmir issue in its true perspective and apprise the international community of the worst human rights violations and brutalities against the unarmed Kashmiri people at the hands of alien Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

In his address, the AJK president said that with the help of the state of Pakistan and more than ten million Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community, every door across the world would be knocked for the realization of the rights of the people of occupied Kashmir and this exercise would continue till the people of Jammu and Kashmir get justice.

He said that the Indian actions since August 5, 2019, have fully exposed the real face and designs of the BJP-RSS fascist regime before the world, and now our narrative about India and occupied Kashmir was echoing across the globe.

The president said that setting up of all-parties parliament group in the UK parliament and the Friends of Kashmir group by the respective British political parties debates on Kashmir issue in the UK and European parliaments, and hearing in the US Congress on the Kashmir issue are some of the evidence that the international community is not oblivious of the situation in occupied Kashmir nor is it prepared to accept the Indian narrative.

Sardar Masood Khan maintained that the Kashmiri people had been fighting for their freedom and right to self-determination for the past 200 years, and had been valiantly fighting the Indian repression for the last 74 years. "The struggle of Kashmiri people will continue until they get their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions," he added.

He pledged that irrespective of whatever the situation, every door will be knocked and every forum would be awakened at to seek freedom for the Kashmiri people.

The state president stressed participants of the seminar to differentiate between political and diplomatic struggle, and step up their efforts to globalize the Kashmir liberation movement as a movement for civil liberties.

Only then, the United Nations and other decision-making organizations could be compelled to resolve the Kashmir issue in line with the wishes of the Kashmiri people, and the political parties of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir could play an important role in that regard, he added.