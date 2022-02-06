UrduPoint.com

Environmental Alert Issued In Bogota Due To Amazon Fires

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Environmental alert issued in Bogota due to Amazon fires

Bogota, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Forest fires that have raged for days in Colombia's Amazon on Saturday put its Andean capital, Bogota, on an environmental alert as bad air quality spanned an area the size of greater Paris, authorities said.

Wind carried smoke from several fires blamed on armed groups some 350 kilometers (220 miles) to the northwest, all the way to the Colombian capital.

Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez said on Twitter that more than half of the capital's air quality monitoring stations have been off the charts for the past 48 hours.

"That is why, as an environmental protection measure" the city has issued an environmental alert, she wrote.

Lopez urged her city's eight million people to refrain from physical activities outdoors in the coming days.

Authorities have blamed the fires on former rebels who did not accept the 2016 peace deal with the government, saying that that they burn trees to raise cattle on the land.

In the central province of Guaviare, governor Haydeer Palacio, declared a "red alert" due to forest fires that have engulfed 10,000 hectares of land, an area similar to the total area of the French capital.

January of this year was the hottest month in the Colombian Amazon in a decade, also leading to an increase in forest fires in the southeastern region and very likely impacting air quality in the capital, according to an Environment Ministry report seen by AFP Friday.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter Alert Bogota Paris Colombia 2016 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

42 minutes ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

10 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

10 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

10 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>