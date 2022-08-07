UrduPoint.com

Environmental Services Section To Debut At China Services Trade Fair

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The upcoming 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will focus on environmental services for the first time, according to Beijing Capital Group Exhibitions & Events, one of the event's organizers.

Focusing on such areas as low-carbon energy, carbon economy, carbon neutrality and green technology, the fair will showcase the most recent achievements and technology applications in the global environmental services sector, so as to encourage relevant companies to innovate and cooperate.

As part of the fair, nearly 30 forums and meetings will be held to discuss topics regarding environmental services, such as carbon peaking and neutrality, carbon trading and green cities.

The new section was set up against the background of the country's "dual carbon" goals. China has announced that it will strive for peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

The 2022 CIFTIS is scheduled to be held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. It will include the global services trade summit, exhibitions, forums, new product and technology releases, business promotions and discussions, and supporting activities.

