Envoys Present Credentials To President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The envoys of Brazil, Denmark, Sweden, Greece, Hungary and Ukraine presented their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

Felicitating the newly appointed ambassadors, the President expressed hope that Pakistan's bilateral relations with their respective countries would improve in all areas of mutual trust including economic, political, cultural and diplomatic areas.  Those who presented the credential included Olyntho Vieira (Brazil), Lis Rosenholm (Denmark), Henrik Persson (Sweden), Andreas Papastavrou (Greece), Bela Fazekas (Hungary) and Markian Chuchuk (Ukraine).

President in his separate meetings with the ambassadors said Pakistan was keen to promote relations with all friendly countries in areas of mutual interest.

He mentioned the government's smart lock-down policy that successfully contained the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.  On regional situation, he said Pakistan was making efforts for promoting peace and stability.

The President also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by India against the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said India had unleashed a reign of terror by persecuting the minorities and urged upon the international community to take note of the situation.

