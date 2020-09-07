UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Epic Games Asks Court To Force Apple To Reinstall Fortnite

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Epic Games asks court to force Apple to reinstall Fortnite

San Francisco, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Epic Games is trying to convince a California court to reinstate Fortnite on the Apple App Store pending legal proceedings, arguing that doing so is in the "public interest," court documents show.

If not, the game could suffer "irreparable harm," the company's lawyers said in a new lawsuit delivered Friday.

The gambit comes amid a battle over whether Apple's tight control over the App Store, and its 30 percent cut of revenue, counts as monopolistic behavior.

Apple pulled Fortnite from its online mobile apps marketplace on August 13 after Epic released an update that dodges revenue sharing with the iPhone maker.

Last month a US court rejected Epic's bid to have Fortnite reinstated on the App Store, saying its eviction by Apple was a "self-inflicted wound." "Over 116 million registered users have accessed Fortnite through iOS - more than any other platform," Epic says in the new complaint.

"By eliminating many of these players from Fortnite, and blocking Fortnite's ability to access over a billion iOS users, Apple is irreparably harming Epic's chances," it continues.

Daily active users have dropped by more than 60 percent since Fortnite was removed, it says, while Epic's reputation has also taken a hit.

"Epic may never see these users again," the lawsuit says.

But it did not back down from its fight against Apple, stating that the tech giant "is a monopolist."Due to the legal row, Fortnite fans using iPhones or other Apple products no longer have access to the latest game updates, including the new season released at the end of August.

Apple does not allow users of its popular devices to download apps from anywhere but its App Store.

Related Topics

Mobile Lawyers Company May August Apple From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

10 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

10 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

11 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.