Epsom Authority Backs Behind Closed Doors Derby

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The authority responsible for maintaining Epsom Downs on Tuesday gave its backing to the staging of the Derby and the Oaks after the coronavirus delayed this year's running of the English classic horseraces.

Epsom and Walton Downs Conservators gave their unanimous support to the two races going ahead without spectators.

Afterwards Delia Bushell, the chief executive of the Jockey Club which runs Epsom Down racecourse, said in a statement: "We are working hard on a practical and deliverable plan to stage the 2020 Investec Derby and Investec Oaks at their traditional home, without a crowd and once racing is approved to resume by (the UK) government.

"These two Classics play a vital role in the thoroughbred racing and breeding industries, so it's of great importance for them to be able to go ahead during this difficult period."The first four of England's annual Classics were postponed last month because of COVID-19, with the Oaks and Derby due to run at Epsom on the weekend of June 5-6.

