UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Equatorial Guinea Announces First Coronavirus Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Equatorial Guinea announces first coronavirus case

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The first coronavirus case has been identified in Equatorial Guinea, the central African country's health minister said Saturday, after a woman who had been in Spain tested positive for the disease.

"Tests have confirmed the diagnosis of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, minister Salomon Nguema Owono told reporters in the capital Malabo.

The patient is a 42-year-old woman who had returned a week ago from Madrid, which has become a hotspot for the virus.

She has not displayed any symptoms but is being kept in isolation while the evolution of the disease is monitored, Nguema Owono added.

On Thursday Equatorial Guinea's government announced a series of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, including limiting access at land, sea and air borders.

All passengers arriving from affected countries must go into quarantine for two weeks regardless of whether they are displaying any symptoms of the disease.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected around 144,000 people worldwide and killed more than 5,400, according to the World Health Organization.

There have been relatively few virus cases reported in sub-Saharan Africa, with less than 50 detected cases in 19 countries and one death in Sudan.

The majority of cases in the region have involved people who contracted the virus abroad, and there have been very few local transmissions.

But the number of affected countries has multiplied over the past few days, with Kenya announcing the first confirmed case in East Africa on Friday, and later that day eSwatini became the second country in southern Africa to announce a case.

Related Topics

Africa World Malabo Madrid Equatorial Guinea Spain Sudan Kenya Women From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One more COVID-19 case announced in UAE

7 minutes ago

Entertainment destinations temporarily closed in A ..

22 minutes ago

UAE Football Association postpones U-19 competitio ..

1 hour ago

Safe, stable environment well established in UAE t ..

2 hours ago

US Snap-Back Sanctions Cost Iran $200Bln - Rouhani

2 hours ago

Business Continuity Readiness Guidelines launched ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.