UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Equifax Close To $700m Settlement For Data Breach: Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Equifax close to $700m settlement for data breach: report

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :US credit agency Equifax is close to a $700 million settlement agreement with authorities over the theft of sensitive personal data of nearly 150 million customers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company, which gathers data on consumers to help lenders determine borrowers' creditworthiness, revealed in 2017 that hackers had stolen the personal details, including Names, dates of birth and social security numbers of nearly half the country.

It prompted the resignation of CEO Richard Smith and several other executives, while chief information officer Jun Ying was charged for insider trading after liquidating his shares when the company discovered the breach.

The deal could be announced as soon as Monday, the paper reported Friday, citing anonymous sources. The amount could still change depending on the number of plaintiffs who join a class action lawsuit against Equifax, they added.

Regulators will also ask the firm to strengthen its control procedures, risk management, and security systems at an additional cost of $1.25 billion, the report said.

Equifax were sued for having identified but not corrected the breach, having insufficient security systems and delaying reporting the problem.

The incident prompted a public outcry and a congressional probe.

Related Topics

Company 2017 Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

PIA plane avoids accident at Gilgit Airport

5 minutes ago

Motorcycle girl Sohai Ali Abro pens down emotional ..

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 July 2019

57 minutes ago

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

12 hours ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.