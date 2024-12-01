Equitable Development - A pathway to inclusive prosperity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Inequitable urban-rural development remains the most pressing challenges for nation's socio-economic progress as this divide perpetuates inequality, undermines merit and stifles national progress.

This dilemma persists since decades as people in most of rural areas of the country remain backward, less educated and less paid for lacking jobs and business opportunities with millions spending their lives in abject poverty.

Like other parts of the country, socio-economic imbalances in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, compounded by corruption and nepotism have also landed rural people in vicious cycle of poverty and unemployment with majority still lacking quality education, healthcare, housing, clean drinking water and sustainable livelihoods. This inequality not only hampers economic growth by placing extraordinary pressure on urban infrastructure due to massive mass influx.

“The development gap between rural and urban communities has fostered a fragmented society where rural populations feel increasingly alienated from the urban centers,” remarked Prof. Zilakat Ali Malik, former Chairman of Economics Department, University of Peshawar.

He said a marginal segment control majority of national wealth with a vest majority still struggling for basic needs. “This unjust distribution of wealth exacerbates poverty and unemployment, especially in rural areas.”

As urban growth in the country swelled to 36.4% in 2017 from 32.5% in 1998, majority of country’s population (63.6%) still reside in rural areas. “Migration from rural to urban areas has further strained urban systems while rural communities continued to be overlooked in terms of investment and policy attention,” Prof Malik commented.

He also mentioned to revenue collection in terms of urban rural divide and claimed that Pakistan's cities generate about 55% of country’s GDP and contribute 95% of Federal tax revenues with Karachi alone generating 12-15% of GDP and 55% of federal taxes.

“Even then there is need to invest in rural infrastructure especially roads, schools, healthcare and clean water to improve living standards of people and stimulate economic growth in remote areas including merged tribal districts,” he argued.

Since majority of our population reside in rural areas, the governments should focus on modernizing agriculture by introducing latest techniques, access to credit and improve market linkages, Prof. Malik said. “Such initiatives may help create jobs, reduce dependence on subsistence farming and improve productivity.”

Dr. Ibrahim Khan, former Director Elementary and Secondary Schools states that major reason for urban-rural gap is poor education infrastructure and roads. In 2024, approximately 22.8 million children across Pakistan and 4.7 million in KP are out of schools with rural areas disproportionately affected.

“Situation is more worrisome in former FATA regions due to poor education infrastructure, rampant poverty and cultural barriers that prevent many children especially girls, from attending school after primary,” he said.

“Only 37% of girls in former FATA are enrolled at Primary school but at secondary level, this figure drops to five percent.”

He urged the KP government to focus on early childhood education, rebuilding damaged schools and expand education network to all villages.

Recent studies show that urbanization does not automatically lead to economic growth; rather unplanned urbanization, without proper development strategies leads to slums, environmental degradation and deepen urban-rural inequalities.

“Bridging rural-urban divide is not just an economic issue but also a moral and strategic imperative for country’s long-term prosperity,” stated Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, former Inspector General of KP Police. “Failure to address these disparities, especially the security challenges also lead to increased social unrest, deepening divisions and potential loss of qualified professionals through brain drain.”

Although respective governments off and on launched programs to bridge this divide, particularly the mention worthy Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) yet a holistic approach with improved macroeconomic situation could be better option to addressing this dilemma.

Director General, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) KP Ms. Zohra Aslam states that one of the primary objectives of BISP is to alleviate poverty and narrow the rural-urban divide through diverse programs.

“Currently, around 9.3 million poor households are benefitted from BISP’s educational stipends and nutritional support to children and mothers, particularly in rural areas,” she informed. “BISP aims to open more centers in rural areas to continue this practice.”

With the government functionaries often claiming to focus rural development, the desired results remain a far cry owing to different challenges like unchecked population growth, insufficient revenue collection, economic recession and transparent execution of programs and projects.

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development, Fazal Hakeem also mentions to targeted rural development programs like Calf Fattening, Save the Calf and Azakheli Buffalo Conservation Program in Malakand.

“These initiatives aim to boost rural economy, create jobs and bridge rural-urban divide in KP,” he claims. “With targeted investments, strategic policy reforms and community-driven initiatives especially in agriculture and livestock, we hope to build a more equitable and prosperous future.”

But how long such programs can bridge this divide is a question to be answered as experts believe that a few scattered initiatives were insufficient to unlock untapped potential of multiple resources in the region.

Therefore, for benefitting rural communities and bridging this divide they emphasize a multi-pronged approach for overall development and creating a society where every Pakistani, regardless of geographical location, avails an equal opportunity to achieve the goal of a prosperous life.

