Equities down on coronavirus woes

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Stock markets mostly dipped Tuesday with traders kept in check by spiking Covid-19 infections and the reimposition of some lockdowns around the world.

Wall Street equities retreated following mixed earnings and news that clinical trials were paused for leading coronavirus pharmaceuticals.

Across the Atlantic, the major indices finished lower, with London slipping 0.5 percent one day after revamping Covid-19 restrictions, and as official data showed Britain's unemployment rate had jumped to 4.5 percent.

Asian stock markets mostly closed lower, while oil prices rebounded from recent losses on news of rising crude imports in key global consumer China.

The Dollar was higher against its main rivals.

"Risk appetite turned a tad sour today with stocks falling in Europe and Wall Street also pulling back," said market analyst Fawad Razaqzada at ThinkMarkets.

"It looks like the deteriorating Covid situation in Europe, as well as investor realization that US stimulus might be delayed further, is discouraging the bulls to step in at these lofty levels today," he added.