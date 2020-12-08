UrduPoint.com
Equities, Pound Retreat As Covid, Brexit Dominate Direction

Tue 08th December 2020

Equities, pound retreat as Covid, Brexit dominate direction

London, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Stock markets slid Tuesday in cautious trade amid vaccine rollouts and US stimulus hopes.

The pound slumped for a second day running with post-Brexit trade talks on a knife-edge.

And the Yen dipped against the Dollar after Japan's government approved more than $700 billion in fresh stimulus to fund projects from anti-coronavirus measures to green tech.

Meanwhile the euro climbed on data showing German investor confidence rebounded in December, buoyed by hopes that vaccines -- expected to win approval for general use in the EU imminently -- could help end the coronavirus pandemic.

"Risk appetite is struggling to find direction amid Brexit headlines, rising Covid-19 case counts, and possible further US sanctions on China on the one hand and hopes for US fiscal stimulus and US vaccine approval," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

"Investors are pinning their hopes on the ultimate holiday stocking stuffer, which is the capacity for (US) stimulus overwhelming a near-term downturn."

