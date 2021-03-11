UrduPoint.com
Equity Firm CVC To Pump $500 Million Into Rugby's Six Nations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Equity firm CVC to pump $500 million into rugby's Six Nations

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Six Nations Rugby announced on Thursday it had agreed to sell a stake in the tournament to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in a five-year deal worth up to £365 million ($500 million).

Organisers said the deal with CVC, which already has significant investment in the English Premiership and Pro14, was subject to regulatory approvals.

