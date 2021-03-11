(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Six Nations Rugby announced on Thursday it had agreed to sell a stake in the tournament to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in a five-year deal worth up to £365 million ($500 million).

Organisers said the deal with CVC, which already has significant investment in the English Premiership and Pro14, was subject to regulatory approvals.