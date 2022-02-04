UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Accuses West Of Making Ukraine Crisis 'worse'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Erdogan accuses West of making Ukraine crisis 'worse'

Ankara, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the West of making the Russia-Ukraine crisis "worse" and criticised US President Joe Biden's approach to the issue, in comments published by local media on Friday.

"Unfortunately the West until now has not made any contribution to resolving this issue. I can say they are only making things worse," Erdogan told reporters on his return flight from Ukraine, adding that Biden "has not yet been able to demonstrate a positive approach".

>