Erdogan arrives in Russia for talks with Putin: media

Istanbul, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived Monday in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks with Vladimir Putin focused on reviving Ukraine's grain export deal, Turkish state media reported.

Erdogan was accompanied by a large delegation that included Turkey's defence, foreign, energy and finance ministers, the Anadolu state news agency said.

The Turkish leader is due to make brief opening remarks before the meeting, which is due to be followed by a press conference, according to his office.

Turkey has been trying to revive a UN-backed agreement that allowed for the safe passage of grain from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Russia pulled out of the deal in July, and then started launching repeated air strikes against Ukrainian port infrastructure.

NATO member Turkey is hoping to use the grain agreement as a basis for restarting peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ankara has managed to have friendly ties with the two sides throughout the war..