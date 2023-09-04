Open Menu

Erdogan Arrives In Russia For Talks With Putin: Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Erdogan arrives in Russia for talks with Putin: media

Istanbul, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived Monday in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks with Vladimir Putin focused on reviving Ukraine's grain export deal, Turkish state media reported.

Erdogan was accompanied by a large delegation that included Turkey's defence, foreign, energy and finance ministers, the Anadolu state news agency said.

The Turkish leader is due to make brief opening remarks before the meeting, which is due to be followed by a press conference, according to his office.

Turkey has been trying to revive a UN-backed agreement that allowed for the safe passage of grain from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Russia pulled out of the deal in July, and then started launching repeated air strikes against Ukrainian port infrastructure.

NATO member Turkey is hoping to use the grain agreement as a basis for restarting peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ankara has managed to have friendly ties with the two sides throughout the war..

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Sochi Tayyip Erdogan July Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released ..

Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released the data of arrival of cotton ..

3 minutes ago
 COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid r ..

COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid rupee decline

4 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Repre ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the ..

2 hours ago
 Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

15 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

19 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

19 hours ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

21 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous